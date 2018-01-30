Interim Ontario Progressive Conservative head Vic Fedeli said today he has decided not to enter the race to select a permanent leader.

Fedeli, selected temporary leader Friday by caucus after Patrick Brown resigned in the face of sexual misconduct allegations, said he needs to devote all his energy to fixing problems within the party instead of launching a leadership campaign.

Problems involve its internal reporting, membership lists and analysis, and security of computer systems, he said at a news conference at Queen's Park. Fedeli confirmed that the party suffered a "ransomware attack" on its computer systems on Nov. 1.

"I am giving you my word here today, that I will fix the problems in our systems, in my role as leader, and I will root out any rot that manifests itself," Fedeli told reporters.

"Since I spoke to you right in this podium last on Friday, many things have changed. It has been a chaotic time for our party. Quite frankly, a steady hand is needed at our helm for our party today."

Fedeli said the internal party structure is in "much worse shape" than previously thought.

"All of this needs work and that's what I intend to do."

Fedeli said candidates need to be assured they are entering a "clean race," and an "outside system" will be brought in to secure its computer systems.

"Fixing this, and it needs fixing, will be a massive undertaking but it's absolutely essential and absolutely doable if we are to win the next election."

For example, he said, he has ordered an investigation into the names and addresses of the party's 200,000 members following the ransomware attack.

'No room' for leadership bid

Fedeli said there is "no room" for a leadership bid from him. He said the party has a strong caucus and a good roster of potential leadership candidates, but fixing the problems will take all of his time.

"This is a massive undertaking. I want to be able to do that exclusively."

Only former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford has formally joined the leadership race, with a decision to be made March 24 ahead of the June 7 provincial election.

Fedeli said that if the elected leader does not have a seat in the Ontario Legislature, that person would have to run for a seat in the election, he said.

Fedeli blamed "time," in part, for the rot in the party.

"Time is part of it. We have been focusing on getting out and getting our message out. There is genuine housekeeping that needs to be done. We spent our time on other things. We really do need to fix these issues. I am blunt."

Fedeli's comments come amid major upheaval in the party.

Former Conservative MP Rick Dykstra resigned his post as president of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario on Sunday. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

On Sunday evening, Rick Dykstra stepped down as party president, hours before Maclean's magazine published a story alleging he had sexually assaulted a parliamentary staffer in Ottawa when he was an MP in 2014.

CBC Toronto has not independently confirmed the allegations against Dykstra, and they have not been proved in court.

Dystra's resignation followed that of Brown. The allegations against Brown have also not been proved in court.

Shuffled shadow cabinet

Also Tuesday, Fedeli announced a shuffle of his shadow cabinet:

Lisa Thompson, who represents Huron-Bruce, becomes caucus chair, replacing Toby Barrett.

Lisa MacLeod, who represents Nepean-Carleton, takes over as finance critic, replacing Fedeli.

Lorne Coe, who represents Whitby-Oshawa, is now education critic, replacing Brown.

"I'm proud that our experienced Ontario PC caucus has strong female leadership," Fedeli said in the release.

He said Thompson, in particular, will work to implement a plan to strengthen workplace violence and harassment policies.

"As a team, we will continue to work, day in and day out, to hold the [Kathleen] Wynne Liberals accountable for years of scandal, mismanagement and waste, and continue to make the case for change at Queen's Park."