Via Rail announced an unbeatable deal for young travellers Tuesday night — a rail pass that will allow those between the ages of 12 and 25 to travel on all routes, as much as they want for the month of July.

And here's the best part: it's just $150.

The deal is in honour of Canada's 150th birthday celebration this July.

But there's just one problem right now. The pass is listed as "temporarily unavailable" on Via Rail's website citing technical difficulties.

Due to technical difficulties, our Canada 150 Youth Pass is temporarily unavailable. Stay tuned for more updates. — @VIA_Rail

Naturally, people took to Twitter to vent their frustration.

The first day of sales for VIA Rail's $150 Unlimited Youth Pass is going well. pic.twitter.com/P3JQsIGoiS — @joshuahind

Please #VIA_rail I need this pass — @johnnybeson

The pass is for travel in economy class only. But don't fret if you're over 25 years old.

If you're 26 or older and are a full-time student you can snag the deal with a valid International Student Identification Card (ISIC).