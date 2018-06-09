Vets, volunteers walk to raise awareness of veteran homelessness in Ontario

A group of volunteers and current and former military personnel in Toronto joined Canadians in 20 other cities on Saturday in a walk to raise awareness of the problem of homelessness among veterans.

The annual event, now in its third year, was organized by Veterans Emergency Transition Service. The organization was founded in Halifax in 2010 and has since grown nationwide.

The walk began at the Ontario Veterans Memorial Wall on the south lawn of Queen's Park and included a stop at The Scott Mission on Spadina Avenue, where the group left literature about its services for any homeless or at-risk veterans who drop into the mission.

"It means a lot to people to show veterans that we care," said Hilary Turner, the GTA team leader for VETS.

"And I think it's very shocking for a lot of people that there are veterans who have fallen through the cracks."

VETS is recognized as a service provider by Veterans Affairs Canada, which means the organization can help struggling veterans find stable housing and health benefits, as well provide them peer support and assist in paying rent and bills.

Some of the literature the group left at The Scott Mission on Saturday. (John Grierson/CBC)

According to a 2015 report by Employment and Social Development Canada, an estimated 2,250 veterans use homeless shelters each year. It found that, on average, homeless veterans are older than non-veterans and that veterans are at a higher risk of episodic homelessness than the general public.

On Wednesday, The Canadian Press reported that the federal government is considering covering the costs of building new affordable housing units specifically for veterans.

Gordon MacEachern served in the Navy for eight years. He's participated in the walk since its inaugural event and says the ultimate goal is to let veterans know there are support systems available to them.

"There are other guys who are couch surfing and don't have a place to live. We are trying to get them off the street and get them in touch with some of the groups that can help them get back into society," he told CBC Toronto.