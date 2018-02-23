Police are investigating after a vehicle was damaged when shots were fired in Parkdale on Friday evening.

Officers responded to the sound of gunshots at 7:13 p.m. near Queen Street West and Jameson Avenue.

When police arrived on scene, they found shell casings on the road and a vehicle that had been damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Queen Street West has been shut down between Macdonell Avenue and Fuller Avenue for the police investigation.