Police are investigating after a vehicle was damaged when shots were fired in Parkdale on Friday evening.
Officers responded to the sound of gunshots at 7:13 p.m. near Queen Street West and Jameson Avenue.
When police arrived on scene, they found shell casings on the road and a vehicle that had been damaged.
No injuries were reported.
Queen Street West has been shut down between Macdonell Avenue and Fuller Avenue for the police investigation.
