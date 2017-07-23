A woman has been airlifted to hospital after the vehicle she was driving rolled over on Highway 403 in Mississauga.

Peel paramedics say they were called at 1:45 p.m. after a single vehicle rolled over on the eastbound lanes of the highway.

They say a 28-year-old female was trapped for 40 minutes and was extricated from her vehicle.

She was transported to a Toronto trauma centre by an air ambulance in serious but stable condition.

Paramedics say a there was also a youth who was transported to hospital by ambulance. Their precise age is unknown.

The highway was initially closed in both directions.

The westbound lanes in the area have reopened but the eastbound lanes remain closed at Erin Mills Parkway.