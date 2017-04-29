Toronto police say a man is in custody after a two-vehicle crash on the Don Valley Parkway south of Don Mills Road early Saturday.

No charges have been laid yet.

Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police received a call about the crash in the southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway at about 6:12 a.m.

She said injuries sustained in the crash were minor.

One of the cars flipped over in the crash. Both vehicles, including a van, were damaged by the collision.

The southbound centre and right lanes in the area of the crash were blocked for nearly two hours.

Crash left debris all over road

Toronto paramedics said no one was transported to hospital.

John Farren, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services, said two ambulances were sent to the scene of the crash, but both were cancelled.

Debris was strewn all over the roadway.

The Don Valley Parkway, two lanes of which were closed southbound at Don Mills Road, have been reopened.

A person is seen walking away from a car that flipped on its back in the crash. (Muriel Draaisma/CBC)

Police have closed two lanes of the DVP southbound at Don Mills Road. (Muriel Draaisma/CBC)