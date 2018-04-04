Tensions high at Vaughan meeting over fate of Muslim community complex

Tensions are running high ahead of a Wednesday Vaughan city council meeting where people will speak for and against a massive residential development proposed by a Thornhill Woods mosque.

The Islamic Shia Ithna Asheri Jamaat of Toronto is hoping to secure council's support for the project, which includes an eight-storey tower and a six-storey tower, along with a school, 60-townhouse complex and parking structure. The plan is a pared-down version of the original concept, which envisioned two 17-storey towers.

City staff have issued a report supporting the application, but council will hear directly from residents today before making a decision on the project on April 11.

The project has been in the works since 2013 and has been the subject of heated debate. Some in the Muslim community claim the opposition to the development is being motivated by more than just concerns over its size.

However, many argue it is an issue of density.

"It doesn't fit with the nature of how the neighbourhood looks, the buildings," said Rom Koubi, who belongs to a neighbourhood group opposed to the project called Preserve Thornhill Woods Association.

"The amount of people it will bring in, the density it will bring in to that particular area," he recently told CBC Toronto.

In 2014, a petition against the development gathered more than 5,000 signatures with opponents citing increased traffic, parking, and the expected environmental impact on the East Don River Valley among their reasons.

But many members of the mosque worry anti-Muslim sentiment may be at least partly to blame.

Vandalism found near mosque

York Regional Police were called in to investigate hateful messages spray-painted on the sidewalk and a sign in front of the Jaffari Centre mosque in July, 2014. The scrawlings were discovered as worshippers arrived at the centre for an event marking the holy month of Ramadan.

The messages were related to the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas. One read "Arab go home," while another contained profanity.

There's no evidence the vandalism was connected to the opponents of the proposed development.

However, the neighbourhood around the mosque appears to be actively against the project, with several residents putting "no high rise" signs on their lawns.