Police are appealing for witnesses to a suspicious fire that engulfed a home in Vaughan early Wednesday morning.

The house, on Mellings Drive in the area of Rutherford and Weston roads, was reported to Vaughan's fire department just before 2 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find what they described as a "fully involved fire," with flames present on all floors and the roof of the house.

Nobody was inside the house at the time of the fire, and the blaze was successfully extinguished.

Police had visited Mellings Drive twice this summer already, responding to calls of gunshots fired at a residence. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Mellings Drive is well-known to York Regional Police, who were called to the street twice this summer after gunshots were fired at a residence.

As a result of those calls, eight people were arrested and 50 firearm and drug-related charges were laid.

York police are now asking witnesses to the fire to come forward and contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7441, or anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.