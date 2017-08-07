Police continue to search for a suspect following a road rage incident in Vaughan where a man was stabbed.

York police responded to a report of a road rage incident in the area of Zenway Boulevard and Highway 427 in Vaughan on Sunday night just before 11 p.m. according to Staff Sgt. Darrin Leitch.

A man was stabbed and was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, said Leitch.

Police responded to the area of Zenway Boulevard and Highway 427 for a road rage incident where a man was stabbed. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Police have not made any arrests, and have not released a description of the suspect or vehicle.

It's not clear what led up to the stabbing, but Leitch asks that anyone with information to call police.