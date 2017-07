Police have arrested a suspect after a 24-year-old Toronto man was fatally shot in Vaughan on Friday.

York Regional Police received a call about an injured person on Tall Grass Trail, near Highway 7 and Pine Valley Drive at around 7:00 a.m. Paramedics transported a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hospital.

The man died from his injuries at around 1:00 p.m.

Police took a 29-year-old man from Toronto into custody at around 2:30 p.m. from a Markham home.