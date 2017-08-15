York Regional Police have charged a 53-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a man in a road rage incident.

The man is charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

Police were called to a coffee shop in the Highway 27 and Zenway Boulevard area around 11 p.m. on Aug. 6.

They found a 29-year-old Brampton man inside a coffee shop with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim had been driving on Zenway Boulevard and was being followed closely by another vehicle. The man stepped out of his vehicle at a red light to confront the person trailing him.

The victim was allegedly stabbed by the suspect, who drove away, leaving the victim to drive himself to a coffee shop to call for help.

Police arrested the man on Aug. 9. He is scheduled to appear in court next month.