Vaughan Road Academy, where superstar rapper Drake once roamed the halls, will be closing as a high school in June, but Toronto District School Board (TDSB) voted unanimously Wednesday evening against selling the building.

The TDSB will keep the 90-year-old building housing the high school near Oakwood Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West for future use based on growth in the neighbourhood.

In December, the board announced the school would shut its doors due to declining enrolment. In September 2016, just over 200 students were enrolled in the school that can accommodate over 1,000.

Jennifer Arp, trustee for Ward 8 Eglinton-Lawrence, explained the board hopes the building can be used as a hub for the area.

Jennifer Arp, trustee for Ward 8, said she hopes Vaughan Road Academy will become a 'community hub' where different organizations can lease space. (Laura DaSilva/CBC )

A 'community hub'

"It's my hope that, based on what we've heard from the community and the way the community has mobilized around this building, is that some of the space will be retained for the community to be able to lease out," she said.

Many residents, parents, and current students have been pushing for the school board to keep the building.

Drake attended Vaughan Road Academy and Forest Hill Collegiate but didn't earn his high school diploma until 2012 (Arthur Mola/Invision/Associated Press)

Lyba Spring, founder of the Oakwood Vaughan Neighbourhood Action Partnership, has been fighting to save the school for months and made a deputation to packed room at the board's Planning and Priorities Committee meeting on Feb. 1.

"We were afraid that it would be sold and would be ripe for condo development," she said.

More services needed

Spring was happy to hear about the vote and asserts the "disadvantaged" neighbourhood lacks community services and could greatly benefit from different agencies renting the space as a venue for youth and apprenticeship programs.

"It's going to be a buzzing hub for the community," she said. "It's essential that some of these services are able to flower in a public, community space."

Lyba Spring, founder of the Oakwood Vaughan Neigbourhood Action Partnership, said she's happy to hear Vaughan Road Academy building won't be turned into condos. (Laura DaSilva/CBC)

Leases for the daycare centre currently operating out of the space and the city of Toronto, which runs swimming and summer camp programs, will be extended beyond the June 30 closing date and will remain operating.

Looking ahead, TDSB staff will be developing a policy on leasing out buildings that no longer house schools but might be useful to the board in the future.