Skip to Main Content
More than 3,500 homes, businesses without power in Vaughan

Notifications

More than 3,500 homes, businesses without power in Vaughan

More than 3,500 homes and businesses are without power in Vaughan Thursday evening.

Power expected to return later this evening

CBC News ·
Alectra expects that power should be restored some time between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday night. (Chris Seto/CBC)

More than 3,500 homes and businesses are without power in Vaughan Thursday evening.

Alectra Utilities says the outage affects 3,556 customers in the area of Rutherford Road and Islington Avenue. 

Crews are investigating and Alectra expects that power should be restored some time between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday night. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us