More than 3,500 homes, businesses without power in Vaughan
More than 3,500 homes and businesses are without power in Vaughan Thursday evening.
Power expected to return later this evening
Alectra Utilities says the outage affects 3,556 customers in the area of Rutherford Road and Islington Avenue.
Crews are investigating and Alectra expects that power should be restored some time between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday night.