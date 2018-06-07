Vaughan nurse ran unlicensed cosmetic clinic linked to woman's death, police say

A Vaughan nurse has been charged with running an illegal, non-surgical cosmetic clinic that resulted in the death of a patient.

York Regional Police say Anna Yakubovsky-Rositsan operated the independent office at her home in Vaughan.

Yakubovsky-Rositsan, 40, is now facing seven charges including criminal negligence causing death and four counts of aggravated assault.

The charges come as a result of what York Regional Police described as a "lengthy investigation" that began on April 18, 2017, after one of her patients was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The 23-year-old woman had received non-surgical cosmetic procedures at Yakubovsky-Rositsan's home, police say, and died of her injuries in hospital.

A police investigation later determined the accused nurse was using non-medical products at her unlicensed clinic.

"Most of what we're looking at is injections, so injections of unregulated substances," said Const. Laura Nicolle.

York Police are not saying exactly which substances were being used.

"Essentially, there are products that would be readily available to anyone and are not intended for the purpose of cosmetic injections," Nicolle explained.

More patients identified

Investigators have identified other patients of the woman, who suffered "various health-related issues" following their procedures.

"Basically, victims were hearing about [Yakubovsky-Rositsan] through word of mouth and receiving discounted procedures out of this woman's residence," Nicolle added.

Police have notified the College of Nurses about the investigation.

They say Yakubovsky-Rositsan was also formally employed while running the clinic.

York Police homicide investigators are working the case, though no homicide charges have been laid.

They are appealing to anyone who may have had contact with Yakubovsky-Rositsan to contact them. Police say anyone who received a treatment should have a medical examination.