Firefighters and paramedics are trying to save a man trapped beneath a forklift after an industrial accident in Vaughan.

The man had no vital signs when emergency crews arrived at a packaging company, York Regional Police Const. Andy Pattenden said.

The industrial accident happened at 6221 Highway 7 West, just west of Highway 27 in Vaughan. Someone called 911 around 2:50 p.m.

Crews were still trying to save the man as of 3:25 p.m, Pattenden said.

Police do not have the man's age nor his occupation at this time.