After nearly 4 decades of service, Vaughan's fire chief is hanging up his helmet

After over 38 years as part of Vaughan Fire and Rescue Service, Fire Chief Larry Bentley will hang up his helmet as the city's top firefighter for the final time later this month.

Bentley became fire chief in 2013, and before that he was promoted to the ranks of deputy fire chief, platoon chief, and captain over the years. He also holds the honour of being Vaughan's first firefighter to be promoted to fire chief.

Of all that time on the job, Bentley says it was one day in February 2001 that particularly stood out for him. He had several firefighters battling a large home fire when there was a sudden collapse.

Vaughan Fire Chief Larry Bentley says a structural collapse in a February 2001 fire reminded him of how important his job is. (CBC)

"For a while there it seemed like I felt we had lost them all, but we didn't," he told CBC Toronto. "They were in an area of refuge. It was just by luck."

Bentley says if they made it there a minute earlier or later, they could have been in the collapse zone. From safety, the team was able to call for help.

The very close call was a reminder of how important his job is, he said.

"That day reminded me of my responsibility as an incident commander and a leader of the service, and that's a priority for us: Everybody must go home."

Rising the ranks

Bentley's father was a firefighter —a job many dream of growing up to hold. But Bentley says he chose fire fighting because of its job security.

"I had purchased a home. We had been on strike a couple of times at the factory, and it was an uncomfortable feeling not having a paycheque come in every week," he said.

However, Bentley never anticipated that he would rise the ranks to become fire chief.

Chief Larry Bentley said he never anticipated he would rise the ranks to become fire chief. (CBC)

"I figured I'd climb onto the back step of a firetruck and I would spend the next 30 years or so riding on the backs of fire trucks," he said. "I guess what happened was that every time a door opened, I just walked right through it, and here I am."

Bentley says the service has evolved over the years in terms of how firefighters battle blazes, to health and wellness programs offered to crews and even what snacks are available for the team.

"We used to be about pizza and donuts, and now it's more about kale and smoked salmon," he joked.

Entering retirement

With his final day set for May 31, Bentley says he has mixed feelings about leaving the career he's had built for decades.

"It's part of my makeup, and I'm going to miss the people most of all," he said. "Firefighters are a great group of people to be around on a daily basis."

He isn't sure what the future holds for him, he says, but already has a couple of hobbies under his belt.

"I own a couple of muscle cars. My favourite is a 1970 Corvette. I'm into running now, so I've run a few marathons. I'm sure that'll keep me busy, and I'm an avid golfer," he said. "I'm sure my wife's got a lot of things for me to do."