A 28-year-old Mississauga man faces four charges in connection with a double-fatal crash in Vaughan earlier this fall, York Regional Police say.

The three-vehicle collision happened on a late Saturday afternoon in September on Rutherford Road just east of Highway 50.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a black Audi, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and has since been released and charged.

A 27-year-old London man who was a passenger in the Audi was pronounced dead at the scene. A 61-year-old Brampton man who was one of three people travelling in a Honda CR-V was also rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition where he died.

Two passengers in the Honda CR-V were taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of a commercial van suffered minor injuries.

The 28-year-old faces two counts of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

He is expected to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket on January 2.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact their major collision investigation unit by calling 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip at www.1800222tips.com