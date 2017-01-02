He's been described as a pioneer of Canadian film, who helped to put Toronto on the world stage.

Bill Marshall, a co-founder of the Toronto International Film festival, died Sunday in hospital after his family says he suffered cardiac arrest. He was 77.

The film trailblazer, who immigrated to Canada from Glasgow in 1955, founded the festival in 1976 with Henk Van der Kolk and Dusty Cohl. He has 13 different feature film credits to his name and produced hundreds of documentaries.

On Monday, CBC Toronto's Greg Ross sat down with Van der Kolk to discuss Marshall's life, the days before TIFF, and the legacy the man leaves for Canadian film and the industry as a whole.

Q: When you started this film festival, did you ever imagine it would grow into one of the world's top film festivals?

A: "If Bill were sitting here, he would no hesitancy, answering you saying, 'Yes, of course.' I personally, I didn't, and I don't think … neither did Bill."

Q: What was it like getting TIFF off the ground?

A: "It only took six years for this to become a real film festival. Even though in year one, there wasn't a single American, there was not a single studio film here. They wouldn't come. They figured we had no business starting a film festival."

"[Marshall] described the local film industry as a ramshackle coalition of out of work directors, actors and writers, branch offices of American major studios. A handful of wannabe producers, American-owned theatres, popcorn salesman and assorted footpads and cutpurses, all pouting about the fact we had the nerve to start a film festival in Toronto."

Q: Do you think the film industry in the country would be what it is today without Bill?

A: "Not a question, no way. Not a chance of it ... The film festival, as you see, has had a profound effect on how Canadians define themselves at this point. It's become a big part of our consciousness."

Q: How will you remember Bill?

"He was smart, number one, which is one of the first reasons I liked him. But he also was thoughtful; he was quirky, but never in a kind of an over the top sort of way."

"Bill was a very passionate guy. And a guy with a great sense of humour. You couldn't have a better drink with anybody other than Marshall — and he had many friends. And, as I said, other than my wife, he was my best friend and partner in life, and I'm going to miss him terribly for sure."