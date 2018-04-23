'I saw people go flying,' Toronto van attack witness says

Emergency personnel and bystanders rushed to help the injured after a van plowed into pedestrians near a busy Toronto intersection, according to eyewitnesses who saw the chaotic, bloody scene unfold on Monday afternoon.

"I saw the van exactly on the sidewalk," said Kasra Ibrahimi, a student who was a few blocks south of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, near Byng Avenue, at the time of the attack.

"It hits people, it looks like movies. I saw people go flying … people were screaming and yelling," he said.

Four or five people were left on the ground, said Ibrahimi, who watched as police and ambulances arrived and tended to the victims.

"But I don't think they were still alive."

Student Kasra Ibrahimi says he saw the van striking pedestrians on the sidewalk as it headed south down Yonge Street. (CBC)

The van travelled south, where Dainis Cevers said it cut him off near Parkview Avenue. He saw it strike another man, thought to be homeless, as he was crossing the street.

"The [van] comes from the second [lane], accelerating fast, going towards this homeless guy," Cevers told CBC News.

The victim "flew up, flew up in the sky," when he was struck.

Cevers said he stopped and tried to help. "I tried to see if the guy was OK, but he was bleeding from the head — unconscious, eyes open."

Others came to help and called 911, he said, as the van continued south at high speed, crashing into vehicles on the west side of Yonge Street.

"There's nothing I can say. I feel terrible," Cevers said.

Amir Bahmeyeh says he was close to Sheppard Avenue when he saw the van hit five people near Mel Lastman Square. (CBC)

The van narrowly missed Vasiola Bibolli as she was leaving a nearby Starbucks.

She hadn't seen the van coming, but a friend snatched her out of the way.

"She was like, 'Oh my gosh, watch out!'" Bibolli told CBC's As It Happens.

Moments later, the van struck another two pedestrians, including an old woman.

"Then people really started to panic," she said.

"The sidewalk is always packed around lunchtime, so it was full. And people are screaming and yelling."

Closer to Sheppard Avenue, student Amir Bahmeyeh said he was coming from the subway when he saw "the crazy van" hitting people "one after one."

He didn't get a good look at the driver but said "he drove really fast, like crazy," and hit five people at about the same time near Mel Lastman Square.

"I almost have a heart attack," he said.

"When I came here people told me it was a safe country … the people are friendly. That is why I stay here," said Bahmeyeh, noting he is originally from Iran.

"Now, I saw the accident, maybe I'll go back to my country," he said. "There are not problems like that."