Take a 360º look at Toronto's vigil for van attack victims

Thousands gathered in north Toronto Sunday to remember the 10 victims of last week's deadly van attack. CBC Toronto captured the vigil in 360-degrees.

CBC Toronto captured vigil's mourners, choirs, memorials in every direction

Thousands turned up to Mel Lastman Square for Sunday's vigil to honour the victims of last week's deadly van attack. CBC Toronto was in the crowd and captured the proceedings in 360-degrees. (Patrick Morrell/CBC)

Thousands gathered in north Toronto Sunday to remember the 10 victims of last week's deadly van attack.

Mourners brought candles and flowers to the vigil, while choirs and speakers addressed the crowd. CBC Toronto was at Mel Lastman Square and captured the vigil in a 360-degree view.

Take a look at the crowds and hear the choirs below. You can click and drag to explore the vigil in every direction.

 

