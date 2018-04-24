'It's a very strong city': Toronto rallies on ice and off in wake of deadly van attack

In the wake of an attack that killed 10 people in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area of North York Monday, thousands of Leaf fans gathered both inside and outside the Air Canada Centre, trying to shake off the sadness of the day.

Torontonians definitely wanted to think about something other than the carnage they witnessed, if only for just a few short hours, as the Maple Leafs tried to win Game 6 of their first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins.

But reminders that this city may not feel as safe as it once did were everywhere around the ACC. Whether it was the heavy cement blocks set up to protect the 5,000 fans expected to show up in Maple Leaf Square, or the dump trucks and police court services vehicles blocking intersections from traffic.

Police use dump trucks to barricade intersections near Union Station on Monday night. (Rob Krbavac/CBC)

The security measures seemed to illustrate what Coun. John Filion said Monday on CBC Radio's Here and Now: "What happened today will profoundly change the city from here on in."

Inside the arena, the almost 20,000 spectators fell quiet during a moment of silence for the victims of the attack. Their voices rose again during the national anthem, singing together at the top of their lungs.

"It brought goose bumps, it definitely did," Nick Yeatmen told CBC Toronto after the game. "It's a very strong city over here, we'll definitely rebound from this."

Nick Yeatmen came down to see the Leafs play in downtown Toronto on Monday night. He said, after a deadly attack earlier in the day, he believes the city will 'definitely rebound from this.' (Hailey Salvian/CBC)

Kyle Kisebich flew into the city Monday from Seattle to watch the game. He learned about the attack from a stranger on the train who "seemed pretty shaken up.

"You can sense that we should be enjoying ourselves, but here's somebody that has seen fit to fight against the good will of the community," he said.

"We have to roll on — Canadians and Americans — we have to keep doing what we do."

City council to recess after 'expressing its condolences'

The iconic Toronto sign at Nathan Phillips Square was dimmed Monday evening, and "the official flags at Toronto City Hall, all Civic Centres and Metro Hall will be flown at half-mast until further notice to mark the tragic events that took place today," according to a tweet sent out by the city.

The Toronto Sign has been dimmed and the official flags at Toronto City Hall, all Civic Centres and Metro Hall will be flown at half-mast until further notice to mark the tragic events that took place today. <a href="https://t.co/4fNVQbEiJb">pic.twitter.com/4fNVQbEiJb</a> —@TorontoComms

According to the city clerk Twitter account, city council will meet Tuesday morning, but after "expressing its condolences for today's tragic event" the members will recess until Wednesday.

North York Civic Centre, Mel Lastman Square and Douglas Snow Aquatic Centre will be closed Tuesday, and staff are being asked to not show up at those locations for work tomorrow.

Online fundraisers popping up

Meanwhile, fundraisers online have already popped up — a method of charity which has been in the news after a Humboldt Broncos $15-million GoFundMe campaign broke records.

The national charity, Canada Zakat, a group that helped raise over $800,000 for victims of last year's Quebec mosque attack, have started a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $1 million for the victims' funeral expenses. By Monday night they had already collected more than $7,000.

Sunnybrook staff 'incredibly coordinated'

Ten of the victims were sent to Sunnybrook Hospital, where "teams reacted in an incredibly coordinated fashion," said Dr. Dan Cass, the hospital's executive vice-president and chief medical executive, at a press conference on Monday evening.

The hospital has set up a family information support centre number for anyone looking to call about loved ones. That number is (416) 480-4940.

Canadian Blood Services are "closely monitoring the response effort in Toronto to ensure patients affected by the collision receive blood and blood products as needed," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement to CBC Toronto.

"If you would like to donate blood to help patients, please visit blood.ca to book an appointment."

Regular donations throughout the year enable us to respond to an emergency immediately. If you would like to donate blood as a way to help during this time, please visit <a href="https://t.co/WKNY4RvdwI">https://t.co/WKNY4RvdwI</a> to book an appointment. —@itsinyoutogive

Meantime, the Leafs won their game Monday night on a wave of emotion, forcing a Game 7 on Wednesday against the Bruins back in Boston, a city that knows tragedy only too well, having experienced the Boston Marathon bombing back in 2013.

After the game, Leaf fan Amin Rahnama explained why he was "just going to get up and go to work, and just carry on.

"We should become stronger with each attack," he said.

"You never know when or how or what's going to happen."