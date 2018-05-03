Toronto artist turns grief into tribute, adding van attack reference to giant laundromat mural

One of the brightest, most joyous love letters to the City of Toronto has a sombre new addition.

On the night of the April van attack that killed 10 people on Yonge Street, artist and laundromat proprietor Robert Le Duca decided the tragedy deserved recognition on the walls of his business.

The interior of the Monte Carlo laundromat, near Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West, is already adorned with a massive mural, including more than 500 references to local celebrities, famous events and landmarks.

"Anything that ever happened in this city, anybody ever connected to Toronto is on this wall," said Le Duca, who's spent more than 700 hours painting the mural.

Robert Le Duca says he has no plans to stop adding to his laundromat's mural. (CBC)

His latest tribute to the victims of the van attack features white doves perched atop street signs at the intersection of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, where April's deadly van rampage began.

"I was heartbroken," said Le Duca. "I went home right away and I sketched something."

He says the image of the doves at the intersection came to him immediately.

"Within minutes I said, 'Yeah this is it,'" he remembered.

The laundromat includes more than 500 references to Toronto's history and its most colourful characters. (CBC)

Later that night, with the city just hours removed from the attack, Le Duca shared the sketch on social media. The response, he said, was overwhelming and he knew the tribute deserved a place on his mural.

"It is a part of Toronto and it's always going to be remembered on this wall," he said.