Toronto van attack fund passes $1M mark ahead of Sunday evening vigil

A fund collecting money in the wake of Monday's deadly van attack in Toronto has surpassed the $1 million mark.

The #TorontoStrong fund, created by the Toronto Foundation, will distribute money to the non-profit charitable agency Victims Services — which offers help to victims of crime and disasters — as well as to other organizations that work on issues arising from the attack.

"There's a lot of people asking, what can they do? Well, they can contribute to this #TorontoStrong fund," said Mayor John Tory in an interview with Metro Morning.

Friday marks five days since a rental van tore down Yonge Street in North York, killing 10 people and injuring 14. Alek Minassian, 25, who is accused of being the driver, has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.

Tory described the moment on Monday afternoon when he began to grasp what had happened.

"You sort of feel like you're in a movie, but it's real, and it's horrifying," he said. "And then I felt sick, I really did."

#TorontoStrong vigil

In the days since the attack, prayer services and vigils have been put together to give Torontonians a chance to heal together.

At 7 p.m. ET Sunday, a #TorontoStrong vigil will be held at Mel Lastman Square on Yonge Street, steps from where the attack took place. The white Ryder van travelled south along Yonge to Poyntx Avenue, just below Sheppard Avenue, where Minassian was arrested by police.

Police are seen near a damaged van in Toronto after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into a number of pedestrians on Monday, April 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/Canadian Press)

Alexa Gilmore, a minister at Windermere United Church who helped organize Sunday's vigil, said on Friday morning that it will be a chance to "be together and hold one another in grief."

Six different faith leaders will speak, and "choirs from all over the city" will perform, Gilmore said.

Blood donation spike

Acts of kindness big and small have sprung up around Toronto since the attack, with Torontonians distributing free flowers to lay at a North York memorial to the victims and organizing support campaigns.

After Sunnybrook Hospital put out a call for blood, donations surged at downtown Toronto clinics, increasing by about 19 per cent on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

"We have seen a significant uptick," said Michael Betel, director of donor relations at Canadian Blood Services.

Rick Smith, who has given blood more than 100 times, lives at Yonge and Sheppard and was in the area on the afternoon of the attack. (CBC)

"I just feel it's good to do something," said Rick Smith, who donated blood on Thursday and who lives in the Yonge and Sheppard area.

On Metro Morning, Tory said it's all evidence of the "strength of Toronto."

"The reaction that came was one of shock and horror, but also deep caring about the people whose identities and stories and families are coming out," he said.

You can read more about what we know about the victims of Monday's attack here.