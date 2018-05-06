Community meeting discusses safety in wake of Toronto van attack
Residents say increased police presence, barriers, planters could help public feel safer
Nearly two weeks after a van barrelled through a North York neighbourhood killing 10 people and injuring 14, the community gathered to discuss how to improve public safety.
Stephanie and Louis Goldner say they're still impacted by the van attack and spoke out about solutions at Sunday's forum at Willowdale Baptist Church.
"I'm looking over my shoulder and walking a little bit closer to the wall, and I'm not wearing my headphones," she said. "It's always in the back of your mind because there's copycats out there and you hope that somebody doesn't do that again, but then you never know, right?"
Willowdale Coun. John Filion attended the event and said it provided him an opportunity to hear from those who still have anxiety over the attack — something he hasn't heard much of.
"We need to address not only whatever we can to make the streets safer, but also people's feeling of being safe and sense of security in the neighbourhood."
Having helped out at the growing memorial for those killed and injured in the attack, Omar Hassan says he has seen people mourn and try to make sense of what happened in their own ways. He believes there are still things that could be done to help make people feel safer.
Louis Goldner also believes things need to be done to help keep the community safe. He says the installation of concrete posts and planters should be among the options considered.
While affected by the attacks, he says he still loves his neighbourhood and is optimistic things will improve.
With files from Adrian Cheung