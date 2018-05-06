Community meeting discusses safety in wake of Toronto van attack

Nearly two weeks after a van barrelled through a North York neighbourhood killing 10 people and injuring 14, the community gathered to discuss how to improve public safety.

Stephanie and Louis Goldner say they're still impacted by the van attack and spoke out about solutions at Sunday's forum at Willowdale Baptist Church.

​ "When you hear a loud engine go by or something, you can't help but think, what if?" Louis Goldner told CBC Toronto. "You turn your head, you don't just pass by like it's nothing. It's definitely a concern."

Stephanie Goldner says she walks by where the attack took place every day and has noticed a change in how she walks down the street. Stephanie Goldner, a resident in the area of the van attack, spoke at Sunday's forum. (Chris Langanzarde/CBC)

"I'm looking over my shoulder and walking a little bit closer to the wall, and I'm not wearing my headphones," she said. "It's always in the back of your mind because there's copycats out there and you hope that somebody doesn't do that again, but then you never know, right?"

Sunday's meeting also included a Q&A session with Toronto police. (Adrian Cheung/CBC)

Willowdale Coun. John Filion attended the event and said it provided him an opportunity to hear from those who still have anxiety over the attack — something he hasn't heard much of.

"There's a lot of people who still have anxiety about what happened and are concerned when they're walking down the street, which is to be expected, but I hadn't heard a lot of that previously," he said. Willowdale Coun. John Filion said Sunday's forum gave him an opportunity to hear from those who still have anxiety over the van attack. (Chris Langanzarde/CBC)

"We need to address not only whatever we can to make the streets safer, but also people's feeling of being safe and sense of security in the neighbourhood."

Having helped out at the growing memorial for those killed and injured in the attack, Omar Hassan says he has seen people mourn and try to make sense of what happened in their own ways. He believes there are still things that could be done to help make people feel safer.

"What would help right now, especially within the next couple of weeks to help people heal, is to have more community response officers on the streets," he said. "I think that sense of community and security has to be dealt with as quickly as possible." Omar Hassan says steps could be taken to help the community feel safe. (Chris Langanzarde/CBC)

Louis Goldner also believes things need to be done to help keep the community safe. He says the installation of concrete posts and planters should be among the options considered.

"A concrete post at the beginning of a sidewalk, at an intersection, here and there and a planter here and there," he said. "In this day and age, not too much to ask considering, what can happen when we don't put those things into place." Resident Louis Goldner says the installation of concrete posts and planters should be among the options considered to help keep the community safe. (Chris Langanzarde/CBC)

While affected by the attacks, he says he still loves his neighbourhood and is optimistic things will improve.