A bag of what was supposed to be assorted Lego pieces purchased at a Burlington Value Village ended up containing a few unexpected, and even dangerous, items.

"I noticed at first some items like a battery, a Hot Wheels car, or a wrench — things that weren't necessarily Lego," Heather McFarlane told CBC Toronto.

McFarlane, who was collecting Lego with her mother-in-law to give to her nephews for Christmas, said after she started dumping the bag onto the floor she noticed a caramel and "dusty, gross" jelly beans. She also saw a screw, some batteries "so corroded you could barely tell they were still batteries," and lastly she said a large shard of glass fell from the bag.

"It just made me sad and it also made me a little angry."

'They could have harmed themselves'

The bag in question was purchased at a Value Village store on Fairview Street near Guelph Line in November.

"I don't have the expectation that it was just going to be Lego. I don't care if there's a Hot Wheels toy or maybe some K'NEX pieces got thrown in there by accident," she told CBC Toronto. "But it's when I find things that are dangerous ... I think about my nephews. If I had just given them the bag and hadn't looked through them ... they could have harmed themselves."

Heather McFarlane separated the unwanted items from the rest of the Lego she bought at a Burlington Value Village. (Heather McFarlane/submitted)

Having just graduated with a bachelor's degree from Ryerson University in early childhood studies, McFarlane suspects not everyone will be as vigilant as she was. Worried a child might get their hands on something dangerous, she sent an email to the store with her pictures attached.

Sara Gaugl, a spokesperson for Value Village, wrote back assuring her the store manager and production manager would look into her complaint. She added that, on average, Value Village "puts out over 6,000 items daily to the various departments" in the store.

A spokesperson from Value Village says the store has strict evaluation policies in place for sorting donated items. (CBC News)

Gaugl told CBC Toronto in a separate statement that the company is investigating the details of McFarlane's complaint.

"We were disappointed to hear about this situation," the statement reads. "We take the safety of our team members and customers very seriously and are committed to evaluating all items for quality assurance before they go to the sales floor. All of our stores have current, strict evaluation policies in place and will continue to strive to eliminate any items not appropriate for resale."

'You just never know what's in them'

When McFarlane posted pictures of the extra items found in the bag to a Facebook group called The Thrifty Moms of Oakville she said other people started "sharing their outrage" and adding their own stories of finding "weird, gross stuff" mixed in among toys at thrift stores.

McFarlane described a post from one woman who said she purchased a bag of Barbie clothing from a Value Village for her granddaughter.

A screenshot of a comment under Heather McFarlane's Facebook post. (Heather McFarlane/Submitted)

"When she opened the bag she just said it smelled of smoke, and then when she emptied out the contents she said she found a cigarette butt in the bag," said McFarlane.

Janet Ruel, another member of the Facebook group who responded to McFarlane's post, told CBC Toronto she often shops at different Value Villages and other thrift stores. She said when she saw the picture of the garbage she wasn't surprised.

"That's why I don't purchase bags of toys because you just never know what's in them," Ruel said.

Six months ago the mother of five bought an assorted bag of toy cars from a Value Village near Dundas Street West and Highway 403 at the border of Mississauga and Oakville.

"Before I bought it it looked like it was OK, but when I opened it up it was actually just a bag of broken bits and sharp pieces and some stuff that looks like maybe it had acid or something poured on it. The paint was peeling off of it. It was really gross."

Ruel says in general she stays away from the toys, crafts and school supplies at the stores.

"It's like they haven't sorted it, they haven't taken the garbage out and they've taken a junk drawer and dumped it into a baggie and put a price on it," she said.

Does Value Village have a bin problem?

The issue with garbage and unwanted items mixing in with toys may have to do with how the donation process works at Value Village stores.

The for-profit company, which donates a portion of its proceeds to local non-profits, will purchase donations directly from those charities.

Some stores have a community donation centre attached with staff members helping to unload items. However, most stores also have donation bins outside, which means a person can drive up and drop off donations without speaking to or seeing a staff member.

People donating clothes and other items to Value Village will often drop them into bins outside the store. (CBC News)

Michelle Quintyn, CEO of Goodwill Industries Ontario Great Lakes, tells CBC Toronto that Goodwill is not in the "bin business."

In fact, all 267 bins owned and operated by Goodwill closed back in 2006 and 2007.

"We actually have staff-attended donation drop off centres," she explains. "The donor gives their contributions directly into the hands of one of our staff."

Quintyn says the donation model at Goodwill is much more labour intensive, but she says creating jobs is part of the point for the non-profit.

She also says people who donate to Goodwill are conscious that they're giving the items to a charity, not a for-profit company.

"I think people will behave differently in that circumstance than when they're in a parking lot after dark and throwing it in a bin."

Value Village's website has tips for donating, which include washing your items, checking clothing pockets for garbage and wrapping fragile items in newspaper or old towels.