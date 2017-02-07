A 25-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting an Uzi 9mm gun at an apartment door — and later throwing the gun off a balcony.

Toronto police say two 9-year-old girls were playing in the apartment hallway when shots were fired, but they were not injured.

Police were called to the building in the area of Finch Avenue East and Don Mills Road for the sound of gunfire. When arrived on scene, police said there were bullets in the apartment door and they heard screams inside the unit.

When officers broke down the door, they followed the voice to a back room where they found an armed man who was not in distress. Tactical officers arrested the man, at which point he threw the Uzi off the balcony.

The man faces four counts of attempted murder, discharge of a prohibited firearm and mischief among several other charges.