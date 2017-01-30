Hundreds of people protested outside the U.S. Consulate General in Toronto against the Trump administration's travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.

Protesters briefly blocked traffic in front of the consulate at 360 University Ave., then walked to Nathan Phillips Square to continue the rally. Now, protesters are walking back to the consulate.

"Freedom for refugees, justice for immigrants," members of the crowd chanted as they marched to city hall.

Christopher Walasek was the first to arrive for a planned protest outside the U.S. consulate in Toronto. He said he was there to support a friend. (Linda Ward/CBC)

Organizers of the protest say they are expressing opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order that bars citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. The order was issued on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the group said the protest is intended to be peaceful. The group, which expresses support for refugees and Muslims, says it is not claiming to speak on behalf of anyone.

"Refugees, many of them children, are trapped in airports and being turned back to a dangerous home ... because of their religion, their language, their skin colour," it reads.



"For all those who believe in a compassionate world, the time to act is now."

On Sunday, the consulate announced it is suspending services on Monday due to the protest.

It said it would have limited operations and there will be no visa or American citizen service appointments on Monday.

"Even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence," its announcement reads.

Const. Craig Brister, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said southbound University Avenue was closed at Dundas Street West due to the protest, it reopened briefly while the protest moved to city hall, and is closed again as the protest is returning.

