Sexual assault charges against Mustafa Ururyar will be dropped in a Toronto courtroom on Wednesday, CBC Toronto has learned.

Ururyar was found guilty of sexually assaulting fellow York University PhD student Mandi Gray in 2016, but the conviction was overturned a year later.

The new trial ordered by the Ontario Court of Appeal will not proceed.

On Tuesday, Gray said told CBC Toronto she was willing to participate in a new trial, but is also pleased to put a long and troubling saga behind her.

Mandi Gray says she was assaulted by fellow York University student Mustafa Ururyar (Kate McGillivray/CBC)

"I'm so happy," Gray said.

Ururyar has agreed to sign a peace bond, something Gray said she had wanted. Ururyar will agree have no contact with her for a year, she said.

A peace bond is not an admission of guilt.

Daniel Brown, Ururyar's lawyer, said on Tuesday his client was unavailable to comment.