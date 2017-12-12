Sexual assault charges against Mustafa Ururyar will be dropped in a Toronto courtroom on Wednesday, CBC Toronto has learned.
Ururyar was found guilty of sexually assaulting fellow York University PhD student Mandi Gray in 2016, but the conviction was overturned a year later.
The new trial ordered by the Ontario Court of Appeal will not proceed.
On Tuesday, Gray said told CBC Toronto she was willing to participate in a new trial, but is also pleased to put a long and troubling saga behind her.
"I'm so happy," Gray said.
Ururyar has agreed to sign a peace bond, something Gray said she had wanted. Ururyar will agree have no contact with her for a year, she said.
A peace bond is not an admission of guilt.
Daniel Brown, Ururyar's lawyer, said on Tuesday his client was unavailable to comment.