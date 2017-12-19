Construction has resumed in an east-end neighbourhood that was left sandwiched between an abandoned Urbancorp development.

The double row of sleek townhomes on Vince Avenue near Dundas Street and Coxwell Avenue had been book-ended by unsightly properties featuring exposed plywood, loose concrete and wild animal dens for about two years.

There appeared to be no end in sight to the state of disrepair after former developer Urbancorp declared bankruptcy in the spring of 2016.

"It was an eyesore," said Rob Di Maria, who lives directly next to one of the unfinished homes. "It just looked like something that was kind of beat up and left abandoned."

During that period, part of the unfinished frame standing next to his house was blown onto his property, causing minor damage to his home.

Vince Avenue resident Rob Di Maria, outside his home. (Nick Boisvert/CBC)

But for the last month-and-a-half, the buzzing sounds of construction have resumed in the neighbourhood, after the Toronto company Skale Developments took over the project.

Di Maria said he and his neighbours have welcomed the work, which has been speedier than expected.

"In a month and a half, they've put up the frame, they've got everything built," he said.

Caught by surprise

The unfinished houses were just a handful of the dozens of properties or planned developments across Toronto that were left in limbo after Urbancorp's surprising bankruptcy declaration.

"For all intents and purposes it seemed to be running along smoothly, until it wasn't," said local Coun. Mary Margaret McMahon.

"It was just a mess, a complete mess," she added.

An unfinished property on Vince Avenue in August 2016. (Nicholas Boisvert/CBC)

Looking back at the abrupt halt on construction an ensuing difficulties to re-start the work, McMahon said there was little the city could have done differently, especially given Urbancorp's previously strong track record.

"I don't think we could have anticipated, and we wouldn't have anticipated, that," she said of the abandoned properties.

Di Maria said he would advise prospective homeowners to thoroughly research their home's builder, but he too said that would have done little to help in his situation.

"These guys didn't have a bad reputation before," he said. "But you just don't know until things happen like this."

While work has resumed on homes on the east end of the street, McMahon said an application to resume construction at the other end still needs approval from community council.

That could happen as early as January, she said.