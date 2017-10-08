A man who allegedly set fire to a house with four people inside in Toronto's east end is wanted by police and believed to be "violent and dangerous," police said Sunday.

Terry Graham, 49, is accused of being at the home, near the corner of Edgewood Grove and Edgewood Avenue in the Upper Beach, on Saturday and getting into what police called an altercation with some other people inside.

Police said Graham was told to leave, and complied, but returned shortly before 4:45 a.m. with an "accelerant" and allegedly doused the house, setting it on fire. The four people inside were able to escape, though police did not provide further information about their conditions.

Terry Graham, 49, faces seven charges, included four counts of attempted murder and one count of arson. (Toronto Police Services)

Firefighters were able to quickly knock the fire down. Photos show smoke and heat damage in and around window frames.

Graham faces seven charges, including:

Assault.

Possession of an incendiary device.

Arson — having disregard for human life.

Four counts of attempted murder.

Investigators were still at the home on Sunday morning while officers search for Graham.

A news release from police warned the public not to approach him, but to call 911 if you see him or know his whereabouts. If you have potentially relevant information, you can call police at 416-808-5500 or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers.