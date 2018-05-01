UP Express service restored after person fatally struck at Bloor GO station

UP Express service has resumed eastbound and westbound and the express bus service has been terminated, all after a person was fatally stuck at Bloor GO station.

Service on one track of the Kitchener GO Transit line has reopened according to spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins.

Due to the capacity of the bus, the transit agency says travelers can expect longer wait times.

"We had a lot of cancellations and delays," said Metrolinx spokesperson Vanessa Barrasa.

A service alert at Union Station notifying passengers of a fatal incident at Bloor GO station impacting service. ( Ryan Jones/CBC)

Barrasa said there were 2,000 passengers stuck on one of the trains but they have now been offloaded at Bloor station. There's no traffic allowed through the area.

"Unfortunately those passengers are going to have to be very patient," Barrasa said.

She said there is significant crowding at Bloor station.

"We are asking passengers to be very careful," Barassa said.