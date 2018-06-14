'Forever changed': A decade later, stepfather still mourns best friends slain in unsolved murder

A decade after the murder of his stepson, Oliver Martin, Alan Dudeck says his family has been forever changed by the senseless act of violence.

Martin was 25 when he was killed in a hail of gunfire just after midnight on June 13, 2008, along with 26-year-old Dylan Ellis. The two men — best friends since elementary school — were parked in an SUV on Richmond Street near Bathurst when the shooting happened.

"It's hard to believe it's been ten years," Dudeck told CBC Radio's Metro Morning on Thursday, one day after an annual ceremony to remember the men.

"Some days it feels about thirty minutes, but most of the time it's like, 'where'd he go?'"

The double-murder puzzled the city as the investigation stalled and the case went cold. Police have never identified a suspect or even figured out a motive.

"Words to describe this, it's not that they're difficult, they often sound trite, but they're not," said Dudeck. "All of us, Oliver's three sisters and my wife — his mom — and myself, amongst others, were forever changed."

Wrong place at the wrong time

Martin and Ellis had just left a friend's house after watching an NBA playoff game, but turned back to return a set of keys one of them had taken by mistake.

Upon arriving back at their friend's house, an unidentified man approached their car. Words were exchanged and then, suddenly, shots rang out. Martin and Ellis were both hit. Martin's girlfriend, who was in the backseat of the car, was not hurt.

Police originally suspected it was a case of a carjacking gone wrong, or mistaken identity, but later admitted the motive for the shooting remained "completely unclear."

Dudeck said while he wants to see justice served, finding the killer won't heal the wounds of those who knew the boys.

"If someone was charged I would not feel a huge sense of relief," said Dudeck. "The apprehension of the killer or killers would not bring, as many people think, some sort of closure."

Police displayed this photo of Oliver Martin, right, and Dylan Ellis, taken on a cellphone just minutes before the men were shot. (Toronto Police Service)

Martin was a graduate of Concordia University and was working in Toronto's financial district at the time of his death. Dudeck said he doesn't often speculate about what Martin's life would be like if he was still alive, but said Martin might be married and have one or two kids, like many of his friends who are still alive.

Dudeck says he's done his best over the years to deal with his grief, so that he can remain supportive to his loved ones.

"I do compartmentalize that a bit because if your mind wanders to that too much you can get yourself into trouble emotionally," he said.

Yearly memorial

Every year, Dudeck's family organizes a memorial for friends and families of the two young men at Ramsden Park outside Rosedale station. Martin and Ellis used to play there together when they were kids.

Dudeck said last night's memorial was a time to remember and honour Martin and Ellis, and an opportunity for family and friends to get together and share the loss.

"It keeps us going because the 35- to 36-year-olds are ten years older but they're still linked together and to the boys," said Dudeck.

"It's become a fixture in our life."​