U of T student union votes down 'universal' TTC pass

The University of Toronto student's union voted at a referendum on Wednesday to reject a measure that would have given students deeply discounted passes for the TTC, funded in part by additional student fees.

The Universal Pass, or U-Pass, would have cost about $70 per month for each student and would have allowed for unlimited travel on the TTC.

The U-Pass would also be available only through the existing Presto card system and could either be provided to students either per-semester or year round.

The transit authority said it hoped the new post-secondary pass would make transit more affordable and increase transit ridership for students.

'Not sellable'

Of the 12,122 votes cast, 65.6 per cent voted No to "establishing a non-refundable U-Pass fee of up to $322.50 per session (including the Summer session) and authorizing the Board of Directors of the UTSU to increase the fee by up to 5 per cent per year."

In an emailed statement to CBC Toronto, student union president Mathias Memmel said the inability to opt out of the U-Pass for students living close to campus made the proposition "not sellable."

"Transit and housing remain significant barriers to affordable and accessible post-secondary education for our diverse student body," he added.

The TTC has said previously that for the program to work, the University of Toronto – St George, Ryerson University, OCAD University and George Brown College would need to collectively agree to a four-year term.

U of T's St. George campus was the first to vote.