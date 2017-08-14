The University of Toronto says a "nationalist" rally purportedly set to take place on its grounds next month isn't going ahead after news of the event prompted an outcry on social media.

The event surfaced after clashes between hundreds of white supremacists, neo-Nazi groups, Klu Klux Klan members and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va. during a deadly weekend that left three people died and more than a dozen injured

A Facebook page for the "Toronto Nationalist Rally" describes the event as scheduled to take place on Sept. 14 on the university grounds.

"Join us ... as we discuss the nationalist movement in Canada the future of our country," says the page for the event hosted by the Canadian Nationalist Party.

The university says no such event was ever booked on its campus and in a statement, spokesperson Althea Blackburn-Evans said the event has been reported to Facebook for removal.

"U of T is not hosting this event," Blackburn-Evans said.

Asked if the university would entertain a request for the rally, however, she responded:

"I can't speculate on how we might respond to a booking request given that we've had no communication with this group. We consider any space bookings on a case-by-case basis."