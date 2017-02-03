A major shakeup is underway at the union that represents more than 11,000 TTC workers. Union president Bob Kinnear is among the high-level brass who have been ousted by the Amalgamated Transit Union.

The ATU is the international governing body that represents transit unions throughout the United States and Canada — including Local 113 which speaks for TTC workers and Veolia bus operators in York Region. It represents nearly 200,000 members in 264 locals throughout the U.S. and Canada.

In a statement, the TTC said the union matter is unrelated to TTC management and that they are working to ensure the matter has no impact on service.

Bob Kinnear could not be immediately reached for comment.

