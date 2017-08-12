Halton Regional Police say an occupation by Unifor members of the Northstar Aerospace plant in Milton has ended peacefully.

Staff Sgt. Richard Dodds, of the Halton Regional Police's Halton Hills and Milton division, said Saturday that members of Unifor have left the building without incident.

"My understanding is that they cleared out peacefully," Dodds said. "Our officers were on the scene."

Unifor members took over the plant on Thursday and halted production in a protest over worker pensions. The company is preparing to close within two months.

In a news release, the union said a cease and desist order has brought an end to the occupation.

"Unifor will continue the fight for fair pensions for Local 112 members and for all workers," the union said Saturday.

The plant currently produces gears and transmissions for Boeing.