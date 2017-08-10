Unifor members have occupied the Northstar Aerospace plant in Milton, Ont., halting production in a protest over worker pensions as the company prepares to close within two months.

The plant currently produces gears and transmissions for Boeing.

"At the end of the day, this is a company that is closing and our members are going to lose about 25 per cent of our pensions," said Unifor national president Jerry Dias.

Unifor has taken control of Northstar facility at 180 Market Drive, Milton to send #Northstar a msg – fund pension now! #canlab @CBCHamilton pic.twitter.com/VFD16oKJUB — @UniforTheUnion

Dias said Northstar and its parent company, Wynnchurch Capital, have been "inherently disrespectful" leading up to the closure by failing to come to the bargaining table and "see how we can find solutions for our retirees."

A statement released by Unifor accuses Northstar of refusing "to meet the 24 per cent pension shortfall for workers facing job loss."

"This shortfall will affect future and current retirees, some of whom are already on a fixed income after having worked at the facility for more than 40 years," it says.

Beginning at 3:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, Unifor members entered the facility, preventing the start of production. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, they were still inside while a picket line has formed outside.

Unifor members who work for the plant were not at the protest.

Dias told CBC Toronto that management representatives were stationed across the street from the plant, adding he expects to speak with them as well as with Boeing management before the day is done.

CBC has requested a comment from Northstar Aerospace and Wynnchurch Capital.

Northstar Aerospace told CBC it plans to release a statement.