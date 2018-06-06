U of T researchers develop a 'privacy filter' that jams facial recognition software
When applied to a photo, the 'privacy filter' can fool facial recognition software
While your selfie might get lots of "likes" on social media, companies and perhaps even fraudsters might like your face even more, because they can profit from it.
But a University of Toronto researcher has found a way for internet users to opt out and he's working on an app that will help them do just that.
"When you publicly make available photos of your face, you want the power to control who can actually use that," said Joey Bose, the masters student who developed the algorithm.
You can use A.I. to detect stuff but you can use A.I. to break stuff as well.- Joey Bose, University of Toronto student
It's how Facebook recognizes who's in your photo, it's how the funny filters on Snapchat digitally adhere to your face and catch other faces in the periphery.
"Facial recognition technology is booming right now. Especially in Asian markets like China," he explained to CBC Toronto.
"You don't have to go through [transit] security sometimes because of a CCTV camera that automatically detects your face and automatically charges your phone as you enter the subway."
Keeping your selfie for yourself
"You can use A.I. to detect stuff but you can use A.I. to break stuff as well," said Bose about how he used "anti-face detection" software to distort pixels in images to throw off the detection software.
"The [anti-face detection] software actually gets stronger as it tries to fool the detector."
If you take a photo of yourself and upload it through the app, a filter will be applied that slightly distorts the pixels just enough to fool the site you upload it on, protecting you from targeted advertising and identity theft.
But it will also protect your photo from image-based searches, emotion and ethnicity estimation — all information that can be harvested automatically from your one photo.
The future in face
Bose and his fellow U of T researchers aren't done yet. In fact, they still have a way to go. They figure they're still about a year away from putting out an app that can jam all facial recognition software.
As Bose explains it, those companies are known to use multiple facial recognition algorithms to extract all they can from your selfie.
"This is the first time anybody's been able to break these detectors in any way, that's a real milestone" he said.
"If your end goal is to beat every single face detector, you have to fool at least one."