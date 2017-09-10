Two women have been injured in a stabbing in Scarborough Sunday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Police say they were called to the scene at Birchmount Road and Pinegrove Avenue just before 2 p.m.

Paramedics say a woman in her 30s was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition while a woman in her 50s suffered minor wounds.

She was left on scene with police when the other woman was transported to hospital, but according to police, was later also taken to hospital.

A male suspect has been taken into custody following the incident and officers are on scene.