Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Brampton that injured four people early Saturday.
A car and a cargo van collided at the intersection of Vodden Street East and Rutherford Road North at about 2 a.m.
The SIU said in a tweet that its investigators are on the scene.
SIU investigators on scene of a two vehicle collision in Brampton. Four people suffered injuries in the crash. More details to come.—
@SIUOntario
Const. Paolo Carretta, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said the intersection is still closed as the SIU investigates.
Caretta said police received the call about the crash at 1:58 a.m.
Steve Walker, superintendent of Peel Regional Paramedic Services, said police officers are on the scene.
"It's a police matter," he said.
The SIU investigates any incident involving death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault involving police.
#PRPMVC Vodden St E and Rutherford Rd N is closed, the SIU has invoked its mandate, all media inquiries should be direct to them—
@PeelPoliceMedia
Crash: 2 vehicle crash left two people unconscious. One was transported to Toronto trauma unit. Vodden / Rutherford in Brampton. Road closed pic.twitter.com/RJs1Pq7TfX—
@LateNightCam