Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Brampton that injured four people early Saturday.

A car and a cargo van collided at the intersection of Vodden Street East and Rutherford Road North at about 2 a.m.

The SIU said in a tweet that its investigators are on the scene.

Const. Paolo Carretta, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said the intersection is still closed as the SIU investigates.

Caretta said police received the call about the crash at 1:58 a.m.

Steve Walker, superintendent of Peel Regional Paramedic Services, said police officers are on the scene.

"It's a police matter," he said.

The SIU investigates any incident involving death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault involving police. 

The intersection of Vodden Street East and Rutherford Road North is still closed following the collision at 2 a.m. Saturday. (Tony Smyth/CBC)