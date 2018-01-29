Two Toronto police officers who allegedly ingested marijuana edibles, hallucinated and called for help while on duty Sunday have been suspended, CBC News has learned.

Both officers work at 13 Division and are under investigation by the force's professional standards unit following an incident that happened Sunday, according to Mark Pugash, a spokesperson for Toronto Police Service.

CBC News has learned the officers were on duty not far from the station at Eglinton Avenue West and Allen Road when they allegedly ingested pot edibles.

Police sources tell CBC News the officers began to hallucinate and one made a call for an officer needing assistance. Both officers were found in a police vehicle and later treated in hospital.

During the call, another officer responding to the scene slipped on ice and required medical attention. That officer suffered a head injury.

The officers, who work out of 13 Division, are believed to have eaten marijuana edibles that them to hallucinate. One called for assistance while on duty Sunday. (Adrian Cheung/CBC)

Over the weekend, Toronto police carried out a raid at Community Cannabis Clinic, a marijuana dispensary at St. Clair Avenue West near Dufferin Street.

Sources tell CBC News the marijuana edibles the officers ingested are believed to have come from this dispensary. It's unclear if the officers participated in the raid over the weekend.

CBC News has learned the officers under investigation are Const. Vittorio Dominelli and his partner.

Dominelli serves in 13 Division's neighbourhood resources officer unit, according to Toronto Police Service's website.

CBC News has not been able to confirm the name of Dominelli's partner.

No criminal charges have been laid against the officers pending the outcome of the investigation by the force's professional standards unit.

The professional standards unit is obligated to investigate complaints of misconduct under Ontario's Police Services Act. This branch is responsible for overseeing police practices, conduct, appearance, ethics and integrity.