One man has suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Sherway Gardens Plaza Wednesday evening. (CBC)

Two people have been shot, one suffering life-threatening injuries, near Sherway Gardens Plaza on Wednesday evening.

Toronto police say they got a call around 7:30 p.m., about a shooting in a parking lot, near a coffee shop in Sherway Gardens Plaza.

Two victims were located, one male with life-threatening injuries, and another victim with non-life threatening injuries.

Their ages, and identities are not known. 

Two male suspects were seen fleeing the parking lot in a black SUV Toronto police said in a tweet.

More to come. 