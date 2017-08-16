Two people have been shot, one suffering life-threatening injuries, near Sherway Gardens Plaza on Wednesday evening.
SHOOTING:—
@TPSOperations
Sherway Gardens Plaza
-Police o/s
-Victim has been located
-Injuries serious
-Officers assisting emergency run
^dh
Toronto police say they got a call around 7:30 p.m., about a shooting in a parking lot, near a coffee shop in Sherway Gardens Plaza.
Two victims were located, one male with life-threatening injuries, and another victim with non-life threatening injuries.
Their ages, and identities are not known.
Two male suspects were seen fleeing the parking lot in a black SUV Toronto police said in a tweet.
SHOOTING:—
@TPSOperations
Sherway Gardens Plaza
-2 men fled in black SUV
#1 Asian, 30's, skinny, black clothing
#2 white, 6', 30, baseball cap, beard
^dh
More to come.