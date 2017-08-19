Two males were shot at a downtown hotel early Saturday morning, Toronto police say.

Police received a call about the incident at 4:27 a.m., and arrived shortly after at the Hyatt Regency near King Street West and Blue Jays Way.

Officers found two victims in the lobby with gunshot wounds.

One victim was wounded in his stomach and the other was wounded in his leg.

Toronto police at the scene of a shooting at the Hyatt Regency early Saturday. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

The two were then transported to hospital and are in serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Toronto police Emergency Task Force was also called on scene to clear the area.

Police have no suspect description, but ask for those with information to call 52 Division at 416-808-5200 or Crimestoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).