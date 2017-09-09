Two men were wounded in a shooting just before midnight on Friday night in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

One suffered serious injuries, while the other suffered minor injuries, according to Toronto paramedics.

Const. Craig Brister, spokesperson for Toronto Police Services, said police received a call about the shooting near Markham Road and Cougar Court, north of Eglinton Avenue East, at about 11:54 p.m.

A Toronto police cruiser is parked in the lot of a Scarborough strip mall after a shooting on Friday night. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Brister said the shooting occurred outside a strip mall. Police have not determined the circumstances that may have led to the incident.

One of the men was rushed to a trauma centre, while the other was taken to a local hospital. Brister said the injuries suffered by both men were considered non-life-threatening.

Officers are looking for surveillance camera video of the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call Toronto Police Service's 43 Division at (416) 808-4300 or Crimestoppers at (416) 222-TIPS. Tips can also be sent by going to http://www.222tips.com.

Toronto police taped off stretches of Markham Road after the shooting. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

