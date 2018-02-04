Toronto police say they have charged two men with first-degree murder in a January stabbing death on Yonge Street south of Wellesley Street.

Colin Defreitas, 25, and James Craig, 32, both of Toronto, are accused of killing Simon Zerezghi, 25, of no fixed address, in the evening of Monday, Jan. 29 downtown.

In a news release on Sunday, police said several men chased Zerezghi northbound on Yonge Street at about 8 p.m. Once the men caught up with him, Zerezghi was stabbed in the chest.

Police received a radio call about the stabbing at 8:11 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Zerezghi on the sidewalk, suffering from one stab wound. He was conscious and breathing. The suspects had fled the scene.

A police car is stopped near the scene where Simon Zerezghi, 25, was stabbed to death. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

Paramedics took him in life-threatening condition to a trauma centre, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

On Thursday, after canvassing the area for security camera video and making an appeal for dashboard camera video, homicide detectives arrested Defreitas and Craig.

Defreitas, who appeared in court on Saturday, has been charged with: first-degree murder, attempted murder and failing to comply with a recognizance.

Craig, who is due to appear in court on Sunday, has been charged with: first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Zerezghi is Toronto's fifth homicide of 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and a message to CRIMES (274637).