2 young girls shot in east Toronto, source close to investigation says

Two girls, believed to be aged five and nine, have been shot in east Toronto, a source with knowledge of the investigation says.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 10 Alton Towers Circle, near McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue in Scarborough, around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Toronto paramedics say one of the children is in serious, possibly life-threatening condition, and is being rushed to SickKids Hospital. The other child is believed to be suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

The source tells CBC News initial reports indicate two masked people were seen in a vehicle in the area.

More to come