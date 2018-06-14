Updated
2 young girls shot in east Toronto, source close to investigation says
Two girls under the age of 10 after being shot in the McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue area in Scarborough, Toronto paramedics say.
Paramedics say both victims rushed to hospital, one in serious condition
Two girls, believed to be aged five and nine, have been shot in east Toronto, a source with knowledge of the investigation says.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at 10 Alton Towers Circle, near McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue in Scarborough, around 5 p.m. Thursday.
Toronto paramedics say one of the children is in serious, possibly life-threatening condition, and is being rushed to SickKids Hospital. The other child is believed to be suffering non-life-threatening injuries.
The source tells CBC News initial reports indicate two masked people were seen in a vehicle in the area.
More to come