Two men have been charged after the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in East York on Saturday night, Toronto police say.

A 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man have been charged with second-degree murder, according to a news release.

The incident happened in the playground of Stan Wadlow Park in East York, near Woodbine Avenue and Cosburn Avenue, at around 8:45 p.m.

The victim, identified as Isaiah Witt, a Grade 10 student at Wexford Collegiate, was one of two victims taken to trauma centre with serious injuries.

He died in hospital.

The condition of the second victim is unclear.

Police said on Saturday that three people were taken into custody. They confirmed Tuesday that four men were arrested. Two were released.

Homicide investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward, particularly those who were at Stan Wadlow Park on Saturday evening.