Toronto police say they have charged two teen boys after one was seen pulling out a black replica handgun in the Eaton Centre on Saturday night.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police received a call from a security officer at the Eaton Centre at 7:35 p.m.

According to Douglas-Cook, the security officer saw what he believed was a handgun and he updated officers as to the location of two teen boys as they made their way through the mall. The teen boys were in the company of four teen girls.

"At one point, it was seen," Douglas-Cook said Sunday, but she did not say exactly where in the mall.

Pair arrested on Dundas station platform

Police located the teen boys on the platform of Dundas subway station and arrested the pair.

One is facing three charges, the other is facing one charge. Police said the charges are weapons-related.

The TTC briefly suspended service at Dundas station, with Line 1 trains turning back at Union and Bloor stations, as police investigated and made the arrests.

The replica gun has been recovered.

ALL CLEAR: The delay at Dundas Station has now cleared and full service has resumed on the Line 1. #TTC — @TTCnotices