Twitter launches new #BlueJays emoji

If you're Blue Jays fan on Twitter, you might have noticed something new leading up to Thursday's home opener.

Tweets that include #BlueJays now also include an emoji of the familiar team logo.

Christopher Doyle, head of sports for Twitter Canada, says the social media site rolled out the feature ahead of opening day and that users already love the feature.

"What we've found with this is that this actually encourages fans to tweet more often because it's a fun experience. It certainly makes the timeline more colourful," he told CBC Toronto. "I personally saw a lot of fans celebrating the emoji and thanking the Jays for giving them this opportunity."

Doyle adds the Jays aren't the only ones with a special emoji. Twitter worked with the Major League Baseball so all of its teams have emojis that appear alongside a special hashtag.

MLB has followed in the footsteps of the NHL, which has already launched emojis on Twitter this season.

However, new Twitter research shows that the Jays emoji could be more popular than any of the ones rolled out for the NHL as it's a team with fans across Canada.

80% of users interested in baseball, Twitter says

The social media network says baseball is particularly popular, with 80 per cent of Canadians on the service showing interest in the sport.

"This is incredibly high. This actually really surprised me that it was that high to be honest," Doyle said of the numbers. "It speaks to the popularity of baseball in the country as well more broadly and I think the Jays in specific have a national following."

The social media site notes that the Toronto Blue Jays are the most followed Canadian professional sports team as well as the third most followed MLB team.

Twitter also says 68 per cent of Canadian baseball fans on Twitter also use the social media site while watching baseball.

And as for what's next for sports fans, that's up to Twitter users, Doyle says.

"We're always evolving the platform, We like to say some of the best ideas come from users," he said. "It's constantly evolving and the product is ever changing for the better based on user feedback. I can't wait to see what's next."