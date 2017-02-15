Three men forced their way into a surgical area and stole ​$1.2 million worth of medical equipment from Toronto Western Hospital, Toronto police allege.

Police said the break and enter happened at the downtown hospital on Bathurst Street around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The men removed a "large quantity" of medical equipment, according to police.

One of the three suspects was pulling a purple suitcase on wheels with an extendable handle. (Toronto Police)

Police looking for 3 suspects

The three suspects include a man aged 35 to 45, six-foot-tall, clean-shaven with a medium build, who was last seen wearing a black English-style cap, black parka with fur trim on the hood, black pants, and black shoes with white/silver eyelets.

The second suspect is a man aged 45 to 55, around five-foot-seven to five-foot-nine, clean-shaven with a medium build, who was last seen wearing a black English-style cap, black blazer, light-blue dress shirt, blue jeans and black shoes, and carrying a large black-and-grey backpack.

Police are looking for a silver Honda Odyssey minivan, which may be a model from the early 2000s. (Toronto Police)

The third suspect is a five-foot-seven to five-foot-nine man, clean-shaven with a medium build, who was last seen wearing a black winter toque, black winter jacket, black pants, black shoes with a white sole, and was pulling a purple suitcase on wheels with an extendable handle.

Police are also looking for a silver Honda Odyssey minivan, which may be a model from the early 2000s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).